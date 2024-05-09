Sofascore works out who should win the player and young player of the season awards... with Man City star Erling Haaland only ranked FIFTH in the running to retain the main prize - Sofascore works out who should win the player and young player of the season awards... with Man city star Erling Haaland only ranked FIFTH in the running to retain the main prize - Manchester city have dominated the Premier League player of the season award over the past four years, with Kevin De bruyne winning twice, Ruben Dias taking the prize in 2021 and Haaland last year.

De Bruyne, addio City: per il centrocampista c’è l’ipotesi Arabia Saudita - De bruyne, addio city: per il centrocampista c’è l’ipotesi Arabia Saudita - L’avventura di Kevin De bruyne al Manchester city è vicinissima ai titoli di coda: il centrocampista belga è in scadenza a giugno e i Citizens non hanno intenzione di rinnovargli il contratto. Come ri ...

Exclusive: What Man City have told West Ham star Lucas Paqueta’s agents ahead of the summer transfer window - Exclusive: What Man city have told West Ham star Lucas Paqueta’s agents ahead of the summer transfer window - Paqueta, who denies any knowledge of bets being placed on his performances, is desperate to link-up with Pep Guardiola – who wants the West Ham man and has identified him as one of his top targets ...