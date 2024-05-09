Fonte : calcionews24 di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

De Bruyne, addio City: per il centrocampista c’è l’ipotesi Arabia Saudita (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) L’avventura di Kevin De Bruyne al Manchester City è vicinissima ai titoli di coda: il centrocampista belga è in scadenza a giugno e i Citizens non hanno intenzione di rinnovargli il contratto. Come riportato da SportItalia, sul fuoriclasse belga ci sono due squadre dell’Arabia Saudita: l’Al-Qadisiya e l’Al-Ittihad. Il calciatore però ha fatto sapere che
