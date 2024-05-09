Converge Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial Results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. First Quarter 2024 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted): "With our 3rd consecutive Quarter of Billion-dollar sales and strong cash generation, we continue to demonstrate our position as a leading IT Service Provider," said Shaun Maine, Group CEO. "Our Advise, Implement and Manage go-to-market strategy continues to drive our cross-sell ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- MWC 2024 | Huawei Launches Net5.5G Converged WAN Solution to Help Build High-Quality IP Networks and Drive Intelligent Transformation of Industries
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) held in Barcelona, Huawei launched the Net5.5G Converged WAN Solution to accelerate the Intelligent Transformation of Industries and lay a solid ...
Il voto nei comuni. Ultimi ritocchi prima di presentare le liste - Crimi non converge sulla Spagnolo, candidata sostenuta anche da Pino Giammarirano, i bene informati ... - - > - Stampa l'articolo - Invia ad un amico - - - > Tweet - - > CDR Campione - 2024 - 05 - 07 ...
Florian Wirtz è un trequartista che non abbiamo mai visto prima - Xabi Alonso, però, gli chiede di rimanere largo contro i blocchi bassi, così da avere più spazio e tempo per rompere il ritmo della gara " mentre Grimaldo converge verso il centro. Il suo compito, in ...