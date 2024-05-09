Bublik e Shelton fanno impazzire il pubblico a Roma - spunta un colpo mai visto | “Dategli un nome”

Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results - Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results - Alexander bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben shelton, United States, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-7. Laurie LaRusso has stepped down as the head ...

Italian Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick - Italian Open 2024: Ben shelton vs Pavel Kotov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick - After a first-round bye, Ben shelton will square off against Pavel Kotov in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday. shelton's clay swing got underway in Houston at the U.S. Men's Clay ...

Da Arnaldi a Nadal: il programma odierno agli Internazionali - Da Arnaldi a Nadal: il programma odierno agli Internazionali - Il vincitore della Coppa Davis gioca al Campo Centrale. Sempre lì a seguire la partita del campionissimo spagnolo contro il belga Bergs ...