(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024)dovrebbe tornare per il terzo film del franchise ma il suo nome sarebbe il più indicato per il debutto dei mutanti Il franchise diha prosperato sotto il comando diche si è sempre detto disposto a tornare per un terzo film. Secondo un nuovo rumor, pare che il regista abbia già messo la sua firma per realizzare3, ma c'è dell'altro... IStudios, infatti, starebbero pensando proprio aper ilX-Men all'interno del loro universo cinematografico condiviso. Secondo il noto scooper MyTimeToShineHello, lo studio vorrebbe cheprendesse le redini del previsto rebootX-Men. Questo fa ...

X-Men, i Marvel Studios vogliono Ryan Coogler per il film reboot - X-Men, i Marvel Studios vogliono Ryan coogler per il film reboot - Continuano le indiscrezioni sul futuro reboot del franchise cinematografico degli X-Men, che a quanto pare cresce sempre di più dietro le ...

Black Panther 3: Ryan Coogler avrebbe già firmato, ma Marvel lo vuole per il rilancio degli X-Men - black Panther 3: Ryan coogler avrebbe già firmato, ma Marvel lo vuole per il rilancio degli X-Men - coogler dovrebbe tornare per il terzo film del franchise ma il suo nome sarebbe il più indicato per il debutto dei mutanti Il franchise di black Panther ha prosperato sotto il comando di Ryan coogler ...

‘Insecure’ showrunner Prentice Penny traces history of ‘Black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary - ‘Insecure’ showrunner Prentice Penny traces history of ‘black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary - From microblogging about being black to sharing views on social, political and cultural topics, there’s no place on Earth like black Twitter. And a new Hulu docuseries premiering May 9 digs into the ...