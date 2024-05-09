Fonte : movieplayer di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell sono stati confermati come star di Belly of the Beast - diretto da Andrew Haigh

Ben Stiller

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell sono stati confermati come star di Belly of the Beast, diretto da Andrew Haigh (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Andrew Haigh, dopo il successo ottenuto con Estranei, tornerà sul set in occasione di Belly of the Beast e i protagonisti saranno Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell. Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell saranno i protagonisti di Belly of the Beast, il nuovo film diretto da Andrew Haigh che si ispirerà a una storia vera. Le prime indiscrezioni riguardante il coinvolgimento nel progetto cinematografico delle due star sono iniziate nei primi mesi dell'anno e i produttori lo presenteranno al mercato del festival di Cannes. I primi dettagli del progetto Andrew Haigh adatterà insieme ad ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: stiller colin

Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell sono stati confermati come star di Belly of the Beast, diretto da Andrew Haigh - Ben stiller e colin Farrell sono stati confermati come star di Belly of the Beast, diretto da Andrew Haigh - Andrew Haigh, dopo il successo ottenuto con Estranei, tornerà sul set in occasione di Belly of the Beast e i protagonisti saranno Ben stiller e colin Farrell. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 09/05/2024 ...

Juliette Lewis Joins Elizabeth Banks & John C Reilly In Alex Prager’s ‘DreamQuil’; Kathryn Newton & Sofia Boutella Also Aboard - Juliette Lewis Joins Elizabeth Banks & John C Reilly In Alex Prager’s ‘DreamQuil’; Kathryn Newton & Sofia Boutella Also Aboard - Juliette Lewis has boarded Alex Prager’s alternative reality debut feature DreamQuil alongside the previously announced Elizabeth Banks and John C Reilly. Also confirmed as joining the project are ...

Ben Stiller & Colin Farrell Confirmed To Star In Andrew Haigh’s ’Belly Of The Beast’ As MK2 Films & UTA Launch Sales – Hot Cannes Package - Ben stiller & colin Farrell Confirmed To Star In Andrew Haigh’s ’Belly Of The Beast’ As MK2 Films & UTA Launch Sales – Hot Cannes Package - Ben stiller & colin Farrell For Andrew Haigh’s ’Belly Of The Beast’ As MK2 Films & UTA Launch Sales – Hot Cannes Package ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Ben Stiller
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.