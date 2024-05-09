Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

"Ancora 48 ore": Nolte e Murphy giocano e si divertono di nuovo in team (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Ancora 48 ORE Su Iris, 21.24. Con Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy e Brion James. Regia di Walter Hill. Produzione Usa 1990. Durata: 95 minuti LA TRAMA Il poliziotto Cates uccide un feroce assassino. Ma non gli dicono bravo. Un' indagine degli affari interni stabilisce che il delinquente era disarmato. Cates ha 48 ore di tempo per dimostrare la sua innocenza. Allora si fa aiutare dal pregiudicato Reggie che già gli aveva dato una mano in passato. Mentre dimostrano, i due trovano il modo di debellare un traffico di droga. PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Nolte e Murphy giocando di nuovo in team come in "48 ore" di qualche anno prima, si divertono e divertono il pubblico (Murphy allora era un numero uno al box office). E Walter Hill è ...
