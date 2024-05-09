AEW | Torna l’Anarchy In The Arena Match a DON - sarà Team Elite vs Team AEW

(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Settimana scorsa l’(Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada e Jack Perry) aveva selvaggiamente aggredito Kenny Omega mandandolo all’ospedale. Ieri notte, nel corso di Dynamite, Kenny Omega è apparso via satellite con un grosso annuncio che avrà ripercussioni in chiave Double Or Nothing in programma il prossimo 26 maggio. Ecco cosa è successo. Anarchy In TheIeri notte a Dynamite, Kenny Omega è apparso tramite collegamento satellitare dall’ospedale dove si trova ricoverato a seguito del pestaggio subito sette giorni fa per mano dell’. In tale occasione, il canadese ha annunciato un grossoper Double Or Nothing. Tornerà infattiIn Thevs ...

Growing Demand Puts Pressure On Honolulu’s Sports Fields - Growing Demand Puts Pressure On Honolulu’s Sports Fields - Sports leagues are proliferating while the number of fields remains stagnant. One solution: Letting leagues play on school fields during off-hours.

'Joining Arsenal stalled my international career – but Sir Alex Ferguson helped revive it' - 'Joining Arsenal stalled my international career – but Sir Alex Ferguson helped revive it' - Charlie Nicholas became an Arsenal hero, but his decision to join the north Londoners did not go down well with his Scotland manager, who snubbed him until his death just before the 1986 World Cup ...

Procede l'avanzata verso Double or Nothing, e Kenny Omega lancia il contrattacco - Procede l'avanzata verso Double or Nothing, e kenny Omega lancia il contrattacco - Da ormai due settimane c'è un nuovo sceriffo nella grande città chiamata All Elite Wrestling: l'Elite ha spodestato Tony Khan attaccandolo fisicamente e ha preso il controllo totale della compagnia. N ...