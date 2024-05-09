Fonte : zonawrestling di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

AEW: Strickland tradito dai suoi alleati, Christian se la ride in combutta con i Bucks (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Non un buon momento per l’AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland. Settimana scorsa ha subito una aggressione da parte di Christian Cage e ieri notte a Dynamite si è presentato sul ring per fare i conti con quanto accaduto. Tuttavia, le cose hanno preso una brutta piega per il campione. Ecco cosa è successo. Brutta serata per Strickland “Swerve” Strickland si è presentato sul ring di Dynamite per fare i conti con Christian Cage e la sua Patriarchy. Dopo uno scambio di battute, il colpo di scena. Il campione AEW è stato tradito dai suoi alleati. Brian Cage, Toa Liona e Bischop Kaun hanno aggredito Strickland per poi schiantarlo sul tavolo di commento. Il tutto sotto gli occhi di un Christian che si è goduto ...
