Acer Nitro V15 RTX 4050 | Notebook Gaming con i7-13620H e Display 165Hz - Recensione Completa

Overwolf acquires NitroPay in 8-figure deal to boost ad tech offering - gaming UGC and monetization platform Overwolf has acquired nitroPay to boost its ad tech offering and double its monthly ad traffic.

Newegg PC Gaming Week Extended: 7 best deals worth your while - Newegg continues to offer the 13th Gen Intel-charged Lenovo Legion Pro 7 with RTX 4090 GPU for $3,099 ($200 off) and throws in a free Rosewill 4-Port Slim USB 3.0 Hub (valued at $25). These are just ...

This 34-inch IPS 144Hz ultrawide gaming monitor for just $240 is something of a steal - An older model, but it checks out. The combination of 34-inch ultrawide, 3,440 by 1,440 resolution, 144Hz and an IPS panel is pretty sweet for just $240, especially the IPS bit. The catch Well, it ...