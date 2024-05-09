08 05 2024 E Anarchy In The Arena sia!

(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di Dynamite. Ci avviciniamo a Double Or Nothing che coinciderà con il 5° anniversario dalla nascita della compagnia e ovviamente sono diverse le questioni in atto. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Orange Cassidy vs Trento Beretta (3,5 / 5) I due ex-amici si ritrovano finalmente 1 vs 1 e il tutto si trasforma ben presto in una vera e propria rissa, con i due che si malmenano in giro per tutta l’. Alla fine comunque Beretta nonostante ci provi, deve soccombere al suo ex-mentore che lo inchioda con un roll-up, ma nel post-match Trent si prende la sua vendetta schiantando Cassidy sui gradoni con un Piledriver. Da notare la presenza di Don Callis al tavolo di commento durante la contesa. Vincitore: Orange Cassidy PROMO: Direttamente ...

Bryan Danielson Makes an Epic Return on AEW Dynamite - Bryan Danielson Makes an Epic Return on AEW Dynamite - Bryan Danielson returned to AEW Dynamite for the first time since his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. On the recent Dynamite episode, Kenny Omega, speaking from the hospital, delivered a ...

Mercedes Mone Responds To Willow Nightingale, Cassidy Beats Beretta, Copeland Wins | AEW Fight Size - Mercedes Mone Responds To Willow Nightingale, Cassidy Beats Beretta, Copeland Wins | AEW Fight Size - - Brody King attacked TNT Champion Adam Copeland, and Kyle O’Reilly made the save. Copeland thanked Kyle O’Reilly for his help. O’Reilly asked for a shot at the title on AEW Collision, and Copeland ...

Call for Fubara’s impeachment invitation to anarchy – PDP Reps caucus warns - Call for Fubara’s impeachment invitation to anarchy – PDP Reps caucus warns - People Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives has warned that the protracted crisis in Rivers State House of Assembly preluding a call for the impeachment of Governor Siminalaya ...