USA | Bernie Sanders si ricandida al Senato

Il Senatore del Vermont Bernie Sanders ha annunciato che si ricandiderà al Senato USA. Sanders, 82 anni, è noto per le sue posizioni progressiste. Il Senatore del Vermont Bernie Sanders, 82 anni, ha annunciato la sua intenzione di ricandidarsi al Senato. Sanders, una figura di spicco nell'ala progressista
