Twisters | i tornado sono tornati di moda - ecco il trailer del sequel del film cult anni ' 90

Twisters: i tornado sono tornati di moda, ecco il trailer del sequel del film cult anni '90 (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Glen Powell e Daisy Edgar-Jones sono i protagonisti di questa nuova avventura che promette tantissime emozioni Universal Pictures ha diffuso in streaming il nuovo full trailer di Twisters, sorta di sequel spirituale di Twister, il film cult anni '90 che ha segnato un'intera generazione. Nel trailer possiamo goderci la star di Top Gun: Maverick e Tutti tranne te Glen Powell, che interpreta un sedicente "cacciatore di tornado", mentre Daisy Edgar-Jones, veste i panni di una scienziata, a quanto pare l'unica in grado di risolvere la situazione. Il film uscirà il 19 luglio. La trama di Twisters Edgar-Jones interpreta Kate Cooper, un'ex cacciatrice di tempeste perseguitata da un devastante ...
