Treasure: si rivede Lena Dunham nel trailer della commedia con Stephen Fry - treasure: si rivede lena Dunham nel trailer della commedia con Stephen Fry - Bleeker Street ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di treasure, film che vede il ritorno di lena Dunham in un ruolo da protagonista a ben sette anni dalla conclusione di Girls sulla HBO. La dramedy ved ...

