Treasure | si rivede Lena Dunham nel trailer della commedia con Stephen Fry

Treasure rivede

Treasure: si rivede Lena Dunham nel trailer della commedia con Stephen Fry (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) A distanza di sette anni dalla conclusione di Girls, un nuovo ruolo da protagonista per l'attrice Bleeker Street ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di Treasure, film che vede il ritorno di Lena Dunham in un ruolo da protagonista a ben sette anni dalla conclusione di Girls sulla HBO. La dramedy vede protagonisti la Dunham (Girls) e Stephen Fry (The Morning Show) nei panni di una figlia e di un padre che intraprendono un viaggio in auto attraverso la Polonia degli anni '90. Mentre Edek (Fry) è un sopravvissuto all'Olocausto, Ruth (Dunham) è una giornalista che cerca di capire le radici della sua famiglia attraverso le esperienze del padre. Il film sarà proiettato nelle sale americane …
