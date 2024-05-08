Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Se lo batti, sei alle Finals: perché i Denver Nuggets potrebbe interrompere la “tradizione” di LeBron James (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Tutti vogliono evitarlo, ma quando lo affrontano – e lo battono – un posto alle Finals è sempre assicurato. Questo, lo strano destino accostato a LeBron James. Dal 2006 – anno della sua prima apparizione ai playoff con i “miracolati” Cleveland Cavaliers – tutte le squadre che sono passate dal Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (l’ex Quick Loans Arena per gli amanti del vintage) e che hanno battuto il nativo di Akron in una serie al meglio delle 7, hanno vinto il titolo o, quanto meno, sono arrivati a giocarsi le finali. Quest’anno, i Denver Nuggets dopo aver sweepato (4-0) proprio i Lakers di King James, sono sotto 2-0 nelle semifinali di conference contro i Minnesota Timberwolves. La fine di una “tradizione”? Tutte le squadre che hanno partecipato (e alcune ...
