Rugby - Richard Hodges nuovo assistant coach dell'Italia

Rugby Richard

Rugby, Richard Hodges nuovo assistant coach dell’Italia (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Si allarga lo staff tecnico della nazionale italiana di Rugby e alla fine dell’attuale stagione Richard Hodges si occuperà di allenare la difesa a partire dal Tour Estivo 2024 nel Pacifico del Sud. Hodges attualmente è assistente di Fabio Roselli nelle Zebre Parma. Hodges è nato a Leeds nel gennaio del 1975 e ha ricoperto il ruolo di assistente allenatore del Galles 7s maschile tra il 2009 e il 2014, collaborando anche con Cardiff tra il 2011 e il 2014. Successivamente ha fatto parte dello staff del Galles U20, con cui ha conquistato il Sei Nazioni di categoria nel 2016, rimanendo nel ruolo dal 2013 al 2019. Ai Cardiff Blues tra il 2017 e il 2023, dal 2023/24 è stato assistente allenatore della difesa delle Zebre Parma nello staffo diretto da Fabio Roselli. Entrerà nello staff della nazionale dal 1 ...
