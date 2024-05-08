Fonte : justcalcio di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Rodgers avverte i Rangers che il Celtic sta raggiungendo il picco in un momento perfetto

Brendan Rodgers afferma che il Celtic sta raggiungendo il picco nel momento perfetto mentre si prepara per un derby decisivo dell'Old Firm questo fine settimana. I Rangers si recano a Parkhead sabato all'ora di pranzo dietro agli uomini di Rodgers di tre punti in vetta alla Premiership scozzese e con una differenza reti inferiore. Una vittoria del Celtic porterebbe gli Hoops a quattro vittorie consecutive e darebbe loro un vantaggio di sei punti sugli uomini fuori forma di Philippe Clement con solo due partite rimanenti. Rodgers ha detto a Celtic TV: "Quando guardo agli infortuni e ...
