Rodgers avverte i Rangers che il Celtic sta raggiungendo il picco in un momento perfetto

Brendan Rodgers warns Rangers to expect 'best version' Celtic and has say on Callum McGregor tackles v Hearts - Brendan rodgers warns Rangers to expect 'best version' celtic and has say on Callum McGregor tackles v Hearts - celtic manager Brendan rodgers says captain Callum McGregor is back to his best ahead of facing Rangers this weekend. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) “Callum’s importance to this team cannot be ...

Old Firm: Who should start for Celtic & Rangers in the Scottish Premiership - Old Firm: Who should start for celtic & Rangers in the Scottish Premiership - celtic host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday; Brendan rodgers' side lead by three points with three games to go; celtic won the first two meetings before a 3-3 draw at Ibrox last month; ...

Old Firm: Rodgers warns Rangers that Celtic are peaking at perfect time - Old Firm: rodgers warns Rangers that celtic are peaking at perfect time - Brendan rodgers says celtic are peaking at the perfect time as they prepare for a make-or-break Old Firm derby this weekend.