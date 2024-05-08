Fonte : justcalcio di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Rapporto Liverpool | Darwin Nunez stuzzica la mossa del Barcellona con indizi criptici

Rapporto Liverpool: Darwin Nunez stuzzica la mossa del Barcellona con “indizi” criptici (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: L’attaccante del Liverpool Darwin Nunez ha fatto parlare di sé con la sua attività sui social media secondo cui il trasferimento al Barcellona è imminente. Nunez è stato frustrantemente incoerente da quando è arrivato al Liverpool nell’estate del 2022: capace di momenti di autentica magia nella sua giornata, ma anche incline a decisioni sbagliate e notevole dissolutezza con gli altri. Il 24enne ha cancellato tutte le immagini di se stesso che rappresentava il Liverpool il suo account Instagram durante il fine settimana festivo e da allora ha pubblicato una storia in cui lui stesso era accanto al compagno di squadra della nazionale Ronald Araujo a Barcellona. La partenza della star del ...
