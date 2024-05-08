Fonte : liberoquotidiano mercoledì 8 maggio 2024 whatsapp

Rafah - un missile dell' Idf esplode vicino al confine con l' Egitto

Rafah missile

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Rafah, un missile dell'Idf esplode vicino al confine con l'Egitto (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Israele martedì ha effettuato operazioni a Rafah, nel sud di Gaza, nei pressi del valico di confine con l'Egitto. Nelle immagini un missile centra un obiettivo vicino al corridoio Philadelphi. I civili palestinesi, che erano stati avvertiti del bombardamento, osservano la scena. Non si registrano feriti. L'esercito con la Stella di Davide martedì ha lanciato un'offensiva mirata nella città nel della Striscia, uccidendo 20 miliziani e distruggendo due tunnel. Hamas ha lanciato razzi verso il valico di Keren Shalom, che dopo essere stato chiuso nella giornata di martedì è stato riaperto mercoledì mattina.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: rafah missile

Hamas risponde all’offensiva su Rafah: “Israele ha l’ultima possibilità di recuperare gli ostaggi” - Hamas risponde all’offensiva su rafah: “Israele ha l’ultima possibilità di recuperare gli ostaggi” - Per Netanyahu "il sì dei palestinesi alla proposta di tregua era un sabotaggio". Gli Usa sospendono la fornitura di armi a Israele ...

Watch: Massive blaze engulfs Luhansk Oil Depot after Ukraine missile attack - Watch: Massive blaze engulfs Luhansk Oil Depot after Ukraine missile attack - Ukraine’s army destroyed an oil depot in Luhansk in Donbass. According to the reports, several missiles hit civilian infrastructure in the Russian city of Luhansk causing a large blaze at the oil ...

Israel advances on Rafah crossing despite Egypt’s warning - Israel advances on rafah crossing despite Egypt’s warning - Egypt has voiced strong condemnation of the Israeli military operations in rafah and the takeover of the Palestinian side of the rafah border crossing ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Rafah missile
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.