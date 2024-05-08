Only one week left until IVS 2024!

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) The 5th edition of IVS Industrial Valve Summit is warming up its engines. Register now and download your pass. Have a look at the new video! Get ready for an exciting show! May 14th– Conference and private openingMay 15th > 16th– Exhibition and conference

Netflix’s Comedy Festival Is No Joke - Netflix’s Comedy Festival Is No Joke - Surprise guests, riotous crowds, famous fans and humor that pushes the envelope, cancel culture be damned– Netflix Is A Joke is killing it and it’s just getting started ...

Jacob Rees-Mogg issues grave warning to Tories and sets out only way to win election - Jacob Rees-Mogg issues grave warning to Tories and sets out only way to win election - Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg warned the "thumping" suffered by the Tories at the local elections will be repeated at the general election unless the party becomes more conservative. The former Cabinet minister ...

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; wet and chilly the rest of the week - Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; wet and chilly the rest of the week - A break in the action today with sunshine in the forecast. It’ll turn breezy this afternoon with a west wind at 10-20 mph. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The next system tracks out of ...