Nintendo World Championships | NES Edition - trailer di annuncio con data d’uscita

Nintendo World

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, trailer di annuncio con data d’uscita (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition è stato appena annunciato ufficialmente dalla Grande N con un trailer dedicato, con la casa giapponese che ha contestualmente annunciato anche la data d’uscita del gioco fissata nello specifico nella giornata del 18 Luglio 2024. Leggiamo la descrizione condiviso direttamente da Nintendo: “Porta l’emozione dei Campionati Mondiali Nintendo a casa tua con il gioco Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition! Metti alla prova le tue abilità di corsa veloce in oltre 150 sfide da 13 diversi giochi NES. Punta al miglior tempo nella modalità Speedrun, competi per un posto nelle classifiche online globali nella modalità Campionato ...
