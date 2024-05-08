New Momentum in Pharma Automation | ArisGlobal' s 2024 Industry Survey Report Highlights Surge in AI-Powered Safety & Regulatory Processes

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, has unveiled a compelling trend among Pharmaceutical organizations in its latest 2024 Industry Survey Report. The Report Highlights a resolute commitment to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize their Safety and Regulatory process Automation. Amid rising ambitions to bring important new drugs to market cost-efficiently and without delay, 60% of companies plan to explore adoption or increase usage of advanced technologies over the next 18 months, according to new research published in ArisGlobal's 2024 ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Appian è stata nominata Leader nel report Magic Quadrant™ 2024 di Gartner® per "Process Mining Platforms"
MILANO, 7 Maggio, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) ha annunciato di essere stata nominata Leader da Gartner nel Magic Quadrant 2024 per le piattaforme di process Mining. Il report ha preso in esame 18 fornitori e le loro offerte di ...
- ASCOLTI TV 5 MAGGIO 2024 : CHIUDE AVANTI UN ALTRO (14 - 2%) - MAKARI (14 - 1%) - CHE TEMPO CHE FA (9%+9 - 6%) - REPORT (8%) - VOLA IL GIRO D’ITALIA (11 - 9%+19 - 3%)
ASCOLTI TV 5 MAGGIO 2024 • Domenica • Pres. 1Mattina in Famiglia – 365 17.59 Tg1 – 1120 23.11 1Mattina in Famiglia – 648 18.86 + 1373 25.01 Check Up – 1204 21.98 A Sua Immagine – 1247 21.29 Santa Messa – 1503 24.06 Regina Coeli – 1920 ...
Cosa vedere questa sera in tv tra Rai, Mediaset, La7, Discovery e le altre reti? Ecco la GUIDA Tv di BubinoBlog, buona visione! Rai1 21:25 23:45 MÀKARI 2 R Speciale Tg1 Serie Tv Rubrica Rai2 21:00 22:45 911 1°Tv + 911: Lone Star 1°Tv La ...
Fa seguito alla pubblicazione alla fine del 2022 dello 'IATA Ground Damage report: The Case for Enhanced Ground Support Equipment', che ha identificato i vantaggi in termini di sicurezza e ...
14:38 - IL report DELL'ALLENAMENTO - La Juventus, tramite il suo sito internet ufficiale, ha diramato il report della seduta odierna: "Secondo giorno di lavoro sul campo per ...
La consueta indagine che l'Ong realizza in vista della festa della mamma, rivela che poco o nulla cambia da un anno all'altro per le lavoratrici madri ...