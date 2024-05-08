Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

New Momentum in Pharma Automation: ArisGlobal's 2024 Industry Survey Report Highlights Surge in AI-Powered Safety & Regulatory Processes

 ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, has unveiled a compelling trend among Pharmaceutical organizations in its latest 2024 Industry Survey Report. The Report Highlights a resolute commitment to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize their Safety and Regulatory process Automation. Amid rising ambitions to bring important new drugs to market cost-efficiently and without delay, 60% of companies plan to explore adoption or increase usage of advanced technologies over the next 18 months, according to new research published in ArisGlobal's 2024 ...
