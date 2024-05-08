Microsoft | il panorama Xbox si spoglia - chiusura di altri quattro studi

- Xbox : Microsoft chiude Tango GameWorks - Arkane Austin ed altri studios
L’annuncio della chiusura di Arkane Austin, Tango GameWorks e altri studi Bethesda ha gettato un’ombra su uno dei titoli più attesi del panorama videoludico: Redfall. Questo open world vampiresco, un tempo promettente, ora non vedrà più ...
- Xbox - Dinga Bakaba critica Microsoft per la chiusura di Arkane Austin e Tango Gameworks
Dinga Bakaba, il creative director di Arkane Lyon, ha commentato quella che non può che essere la novità più importante e chiacchierata della giornata: la chiusura inaspettata di Arkane Austin, di Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games e Roundhouse Games ...
- Xbox Fire Vapor Special Edition annunciato da Microsoft
Microsoft ha appena presentato il controller wireless per Xbox Fire Vapor Special Edition, nuovo pad pronto ad arricchire l’apprezzata serie Vapor insieme a Stormcloud Vapor, Dream Vapor e Nocturnal Vapor, già disponibile all’acquisto nei mercato ...
