Microsoft | il panorama Xbox si spoglia - chiusura di altri quattro studi

Perfect Dark è ancora 'in uno stato grezzo', lo vedremo mai - Le recenti chiusure di alcuni team xbox hanno acceso i riflettori sugli andamenti di diversi progetti all'interno dello studio di sviluppo di microsoft. Tra questi, uno in particolare ha catturato ...

Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controller - It may not be the most tactful thing we've heard, but on the same day that microsoft made the sad announcement that four studios will be closed, as well as several games while tons of people are fired ...

Arkane Austin Was Working on a Big Redfall Update for May Before Microsoft Ditched the Game and Closed the Studio - microsoft's cuts, which it has yet to comment on publicly, appear to have taken many Bethesda staff by surprise. Booty's email to staff is littered with errors, including the names of studios and DLC, ...