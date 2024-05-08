Fonte : screenworld di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024 whatsapp

Mad Max | Tom Hardy potrebbe essere sostituito nel prequel di Fury Road

Mad Max

Mad Max: Tom Hardy potrebbe essere sostituito nel prequel di Fury Road (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Quando Mad Max: Fury Road è finalmente arrivato sul grande schermo, c’era un nuovo attore nel ruolo del protagonista. Tom Hardy ha preso il posto di Mel Gibson e, di recente, il regista e creatore del franchise George Miller ha rivelato che c’è un’idea per un altro film, un nuovo prequel, incentrato sul protagonista, con la possibilità che l’attore principale cambi ancora una volta. Intervenendo alla conferenza stampa di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, ComicBook ha chiesto dettagli a Miller. È passato più di un decennio da quando il capitolo del 2015 ha concluso la produzione e il profilo di Tom Hardy come attore è cresciuto, per non parlare del fatto che questo progetto pianificato è ambientato prima degli eventi di Fury Road, quindi riportare indietro Gibson sembra fuori ...
