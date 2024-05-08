Let it be - significato e testo del capolavoro dei Beatles

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Negli anni in cui ihanno cambiato per sempre il panorama musicale internazionale hanno dato vita a molti brani di successo diventati iconici. Uno di questi è, senza alcun dubbio, Let it be. In quanti, però, conoscono la vera storia del brano firmato da Paul McCartney e diventato l’ultimo singolo ufficiale dei quattro di Liverpool? Tutto ha inizio grazie ad un sogno che lo stesso Paul aveva fatto qualche tempo prima. Qui la madre, morta prematuramente nel 1956 quando il figlio vera soli 14 anni, gli consiglia di non lasciarsi sopraffare dalle emozioni e dalle tensioni perché sarebbe andato tutto bene. Una notte ho sognato mia madre. Era morta quando avevo quattordici anni, quindi non la sentivo da molto tempo ed è stato bello. Mi ha dato un po’ di forza. Nella mia ora più buia, madre Mary era venuta da me. Inella loro ultima esibizione ...

Let it Be: torna il film sui Beatles in una nuova versione restaurata - Let it Be: torna il film sui beatles in una nuova versione restaurata - Dopo più di 50 anni, torna in versione restaurata per Disney+ il film originale dei beatles "Let it Be" del 1970.

Let it Be: il film sui Beatles (restaurato) in streaming su Disney+ - Let it Be: il film sui beatles (restaurato) in streaming su Disney+ - let it be, il film restaurato sui beatles Let it Be è il film uscito nel 1970, anno nel quale i Fab Four hanno deciso di sciogliersi. Un prodotto artistico per poter ripercorrere la grande storia ...

Torna Let It Be, il film sparito sui Beatles: l'Oscar mai ritirato, la gelosia di John e il litigio (censurato) fra George e Paul - Torna Let It Be, il film sparito sui beatles: l'Oscar mai ritirato, la gelosia di John e il litigio (censurato) fra George e Paul - Dall'8 maggio su Disney+ si può vedere la versione restaurata del documentario girato da Michael Lindsay-Hogg e uscito nel 1970 ...