Fonte : movieplayer di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Lady in the Lake - Natalie Portman è una giornalista investigativa nella prima immagine della serie

Lady the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Lady in the Lake, Natalie Portman è una giornalista investigativa nella prima immagine della serie (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) L'attrice premio Oscar è protagonista della nuova produzione Apple TV+. Apple ha pubblicato la prima immagine della nuova serie tv Lady in the Lake, con protagonista Natalie Portman che sarà disponibile alla visione in piena estate su Apple TV+. Composta da sette episodi, la serie verrà distribuita dal 19 luglio con le prime due puntate e poi le successive ogni venerdì fino al 23 agosto. Lady in the Lake è basata sull'omonimo best seller del New York Times di Laura Lippman. Ambientata a Baltimora negli anni '60, la serie racconta la storia di un omicidio irrisolto che spinge Maddie Schwartz (Portman), casalinga e madre, a reinventare la sua vita nelle …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: apple lady

Lady in the Lake, Natalie Portman è una giornalista investigativa nella prima immagine della serie - lady in the Lake, Natalie Portman è una giornalista investigativa nella prima immagine della serie - apple ha pubblicato la prima immagine della nuova serie tv lady in the Lake, con protagonista Natalie Portman che sarà disponibile alla visione in piena estate su apple TV+. Composta da sette episodi, ...

Natalie Portman investigates Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake - Natalie Portman investigates apple TV+’s lady in the Lake - FIRST LOOK: Natalie Portman stars opposite Moses Ingram in lady in the Lake, apple TV+’s limited series created and directed by Alma Har’el. When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of ...

Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Too Good to Be True' at Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. for Apple Music Live (Exclusive) - Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Too Good to Be True' at Electric lady Studios in N.Y.C. for apple Music Live (Exclusive) - It's not too good to be true — a new Kacey Musgraves concert special is almost here! The country star, 35, recently filmed an intimate, candlelit set of tracks from her new album Deeper Well and more ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Lady the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.