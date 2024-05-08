Fonte : ilnapolista di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Il Guardian fa a pezzi lo United | Così scarso che è un perfetto prodotto di intrattenimento globale

Il Guardian fa a pezzi lo United: «Così scarso che è un perfetto prodotto di intrattenimento globale» (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) C’è modo e modo di massacrare a mezzo stampa un allenatore, una squadra o una società. E poi c’è Jonathan Liew. Che sul Guardian abbatte il Manchester United del povero Ten Hag a colpi di sarcasmo agonistico. Una lapidazione divertentissima. Liew scrive che Ten Hag “è arrivato al Manchester United promettendo di ispirare un calcio di transizione fluido ed emozionante. E, bisogna dirlo, missione compiuta”. Perché lo hanno fatto gli avversari: i vari Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Coventry City. “Grazie a Ten Hag, i tifosi dello United incassano sontuosi contropiedi quasi settimanalmente”. La crisi United è ciclica: questo è “un anno pari, quindi stiamo discutendo se sia il caso di esonerare l’allenatore del Manchester United . E Così a David Moyes ...
