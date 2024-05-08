Fonte : cinemaserietv di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Grotesquerie - Travis Kelce nel cast della serie di Ryan Murphy

Grotesquerie Travis

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Grotesquerie, Travis Kelce nel cast della serie di Ryan Murphy (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) L’incursione di Travis Kelce a Hollywood continua con il suo primo importante lavoro da attore: un ruolo nella nuova serie horror targata FX (quindi casa Disney) di Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie. Secondo le fonti, la star della National Football League e attuale fidanzato di Taylor Swift è stata scritturata nel prossimo progetto dello showrunner, che è appena entrato in produzione. Ryan Murphy ha così deciso di interrompere la sua lunga e proficua collaborazione con Netflix per fare ritorno alla Disney. Una scelta che significa per lui un ritorno alle radici, poiché la Casa di Topolino, dopo l’acquisizione della Fox, è diventata il nuovo rifugio per molte delle sue produzioni di punta, inclusa la celebre ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: grotesquerie travis

Travis Kelce lands starring role in horror drama series - travis Kelce lands starring role in horror drama series - NFL star travis Kelce has landed his first major acting role in new horror series grotesquerie. -AP . NFL star travis Kelce says he is "stepping into new territory" by taking on h ...

Travis Kelce nel cast di Grotesquerie, la nuova serie di Ryan Murphy - travis Kelce nel cast di grotesquerie, la nuova serie di Ryan Murphy - travis Kelce, campione di football e compagno di Taylor Swift, è entrato nel cast di grotesquerie, la nuova serie di Ryan Murphy ...

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce to make acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show Grotesquerie - Taylor Swift's boyfriend travis Kelce to make acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show grotesquerie - travis Kelce, member of the Kansas City Chiefs and popstar Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is all set to make his acting debut. He will be seen in Ryan Murphy's FX horror show grotesquerie. (Also Read: ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Grotesquerie Travis
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.