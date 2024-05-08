Google Pixel Tablet in sconto su Amazon!

Google is finally selling the Pixel Tablet without a dock - google is finally selling the Pixel tablet without a dock - But there's another, slightly more surprising new google offering up for grabs starting today: last year's Pixel tablet, without its trademark Charging Speaker Dock, now available for preorder for ...

Android 15 could open up Digital Wellbeing features to third-party apps - Android 15 could open up Digital Wellbeing features to third-party apps - Android 15 will offer third-party developers more access to Digital Wellbeing tools, like Dark Mode and Always On Display settings. More diverse digital-wellbeing apps will be available to Android ...

Google's May 2024 security update is here with Bluetooth and camera fixes for your Pixel - google's May 2024 security update is here with Bluetooth and camera fixes for your Pixel - Bluetooth Camera *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet *[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Details about the May ...