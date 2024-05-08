Google Pixel Tablet in sconto su Amazon!

- Google Pixel 8a e Pixel Tablet : sono ufficiali in Italia
Google Pixel 8a e Pixel Tablet ufficiali in Italia, ecco le caratteristiche, le funzioni AI e i prezzi dei nuovi smartphone e Tablet di Google Google ha finalmente svelato i suoi nuovi dispositivi: il Pixel 8a e il Pixel Tablet. Entrambi i ...
- Recensione Google Pixel Tablet : troppo caro ma è una grande idea
Recensione di Google Pixel Tablet, un prodotto innovativo e funzionale che unisce il mondo dei Tablet con quello degli smart display, geniale! L'articolo Recensione Google Pixel Tablet: troppo caro ma è una grande idea proviene da TuttoAndroid.
- Google Pixel Tablet arriva in Italia con un calo di prezzo e offerte di lancio dedicate
Si è fatto attendere, ma alla fine è arrivato: Google Pixel Tablet è ufficialmente disponibile in Italia! Ecco prezzi e offerte di lancio. L'articolo Google Pixel Tablet arriva in Italia con un calo di prezzo e offerte di lancio dedicate proviene ...
Google is finally selling the Pixel Tablet without a dock - google is finally selling the Pixel tablet without a dock - But there's another, slightly more surprising new google offering up for grabs starting today: last year's Pixel tablet, without its trademark Charging Speaker Dock, now available for preorder for ...
Android 15 could open up Digital Wellbeing features to third-party apps - Android 15 could open up Digital Wellbeing features to third-party apps - Android 15 will offer third-party developers more access to Digital Wellbeing tools, like Dark Mode and Always On Display settings. More diverse digital-wellbeing apps will be available to Android ...
Google's May 2024 security update is here with Bluetooth and camera fixes for your Pixel - google's May 2024 security update is here with Bluetooth and camera fixes for your Pixel - Bluetooth Camera *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet *[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Details about the May ...