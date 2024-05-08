Fonte : dday di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Gli Stati Uniti sferrano un duro colpo a Huawei | revocate le licenze sui processori Intel e i modem Qualcomm

Gli Stati

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Gli Stati Uniti sferrano un duro colpo a Huawei: revocate le licenze sui processori Intel e i modem Qualcomm (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Nonostante il ban commerciale e tecnologico, grazie alla possibilità di avere chip Intel e Qualcomm, Huawei era riuscita a produrre laptop e telefoni con 4G. Ora si ferma tutto....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Notizie su altre fonti: huawei intel

US revokes some export licenses for selling semiconductors to China’s Huawei - US revokes some export licenses for selling semiconductors to China’s huawei - Even so, suppliers to huawei have received licenses worth billions of dollars to sell goods and technology to the company, including one particularly controversial authorization issued by the Trump ...

US Said to Revoke Some Licenses for Chip Exports to Huawei - US Said to Revoke Some Licenses for Chip Exports to huawei - TMTPost -- The Biden administration seems tightening its export control on Chinese tech industry with new actions against huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. AI Generated Image The U.S. Department of ...

Intel, Qualcomm Export Licenses Revoked By US, Tech Giants Won't Be Able To Sell Chips To Huawei: Report - intel, Qualcomm Export Licenses Revoked By US, Tech Giants Won't Be Able To Sell Chips To huawei: Report - The United States has revoked the export licenses of intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to sell chips to China’s huawei Technologies Co Ltd. What Happened: The U.S. Commerce ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Gli Stati
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.