Food Challenge? Ma andate a lavorà - con il cibo non si scherza L' invettiva dell' oste che offre fagioli con le cotiche

Food Challenge

"Food Challenge? Ma andate a lavorà, con il cibo non si scherza". L'invettiva dell'oste che offre fagioli con le cotiche (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Il titolare dell'osteria Antonello a Monterotondo è contro ogni tipo di spreco alimentare. Lo dice in maniera schietta nel suo ultimo Reel su Instagram. «Se riesci a magnatte sto chilo de facioli co' le cotiche… sei un cojone».   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Antonello - osteria Tradizionale Monterotondo (@antonelloosteria) Lasciate perdere la Food Challenge «Come la chiamate, Food Challenge? Ma andate a lavorà, che con da magnà non si scherza, è una cosa sacra!». Ogni giorno alle 5 del mattino Antonello va al mercato di Val Melaina per fare la spesa. Ha comprato gli ingredienti e ha messo in palio un chilo di ...
