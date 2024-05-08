Eurovision Song Contest 2024 - il meglio e il peggio delle serate da Bambie Thug ai sospensori

Irish Eurovision fans: Finally with Bambie Thug no one will give me condolences - Irish eurovision fans: Finally with Bambie Thug no one will give me condolences - Irish eurovision song Contest fans were elated by Bambie Thug becoming the first contestant from the country in four years to make the final. The Cork-born singer achieved the feat with a ...

Finland’s entry uses clever camera angles to appear nude at Eurovision - Finland’s entry uses clever camera angles to appear nude at eurovision - Finland’s Windows95man appeared not to wear underwear on stage as he competed in the eurovision song Contest. The DJ and artist, whose real name is Teemu Keisteri, used clever camera angles to make it ...

Mamma mia, here we go again … Australia is back in the Eurovision fold - Mamma mia, here we go again … Australia is back in the eurovision fold - When Australia launched into the eurovision song Contest in 2015, we were a newbie country in the 59-year-old competition, where old-school heavyweights like Sweden, France, Italy and UK called the ...