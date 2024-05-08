Dsquared2 e Safilo presentano la nuova collezione eyewear

K-Way to Debut First Eyewear Collection With Marcolin in 2025 - K-Way to Debut First Eyewear Collection With Marcolin in 2025 - More from WWD EXCLUSIVE: Ksubi Enters Eyewear With Patty Mills Campaign safilo's and David Beckham's Perpetual Eyewear ... Comme des Garçons Play, No. 21 and dsquared2, among others. In 2004, Italian ...

Pat Cummins, Brand Ambassador Of Carrera Unveils The Summer 2024 Collection At Helvetica Eyewear Boutique, Hyderabad - Pat Cummins, Brand Ambassador Of Carrera Unveils The Summer 2024 Collection At Helvetica Eyewear Boutique, Hyderabad - PNN Hyderabad Telangana [India] May 3 Carrera the esteemed Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand under the safilo Group has officially launched its summer 2024 collection with the brand ambassado ...

L’eyewear di David Beckham ‘sposa’ Safilo: l’accordo diventa perpetuo - L’eyewear di David Beckham ‘sposa’ safilo: l’accordo diventa perpetuo - Il Gruppo safilo ha firmato un accordo di licenza perpetua con Authentic Brands Group per Eyewear by David Beckham. Il nuovo ...