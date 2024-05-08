Fonte : panorama di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Dsquared2 e Safilo presentano la nuova collezione eyewear

Dsquared2 Safilo

Dsquared2 e Safilo presentano la nuova collezione eyewear (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Nel cuore di Roma, a pochi passi da Piazza del Popolo, Dsquared2 e Safilo hanno presentato la nuova collezione Primavera/Estate 2024 eyewear, dedicata principalmente al mondo giovani e «streetwear». Un ventaglio di proposte diverse, ma al tempo stesso custodi fedeli dello spirito cool e grintoso del brand. A partire dalle nuance, che spaziano dal classico nero e marrone fino alle tonalità fluo. Accompagnato dal ritmo della DJ Producer Iride, l'evento ha visto gli occhiali protagonisti della serata, tra montature doppie e aggressive e altre vintage sottili in metallo a conferma del fatto che, al di là dello stile, oggi questo oggetto è imprescindibile, e non solo d'estate e nemmeno solo di giorno. Per l'occasione è stato presentato anche il nuovo testimonial eyewear, l'attore Domenico ...
    Nel cuore di Roma, a pochi passi da Piazza del Popolo, Dsquared2 e Safilo hanno presentato la nuova collezione Primavera/Estate 2024 eyewear, dedicata principalmente al mondo giovani e «streetwear». Un ventaglio di proposte diverse, ma al tempo ...

