Deadpool & Wolverine - per Dogpool è stato scelto ' il cane più brutto del Regno Unito'

Deadpool & Wolverine, per Dogpool è stato scelto 'il cane più brutto del Regno Unito' (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Ryan Reynolds ha definito in questo modo il cucciolo scelto per interpretare la sua variante canina Proprio come la sua controparte umana, anche Dogpool, la variante canina di Deadpool, ha un aspetto molto particolare. Ne ha parlato recentemente Ryan Reynolds, che ha definito simpaticamente il personaggio 'il cane più brutto del Regno Unito'. Poiché Deadpool &; Wolverine è stato girato a Londra, Dogpool è stato definito in questo modo dall'attore, ma il cucciolo ha anche una reputazione che lo precede. "Il suo vero nome è Peggy e ha vinto il premio per il cane più brutto della Gran Bretagna", ha dichiarato Reynolds. "Il motivo per ...
