Crow Country | Nuovo Horror in stile PSX in uscita a breve!

Crow Country: Nuovo Horror in stile PSX in uscita a breve! (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Il genere survival Horror è sempre stato un pilastro nel mondo dei videogiochi, e ora sembra esserci un Nuovo contendente alla corona dei titoli più spaventosi: Crow Country. Questo gioco, con la sua visuale isometrica e l’atmosfera che ricorda i classici della prima PlayStation, promette di portare i giocatori in un viaggio oscuro e inquietante attraverso un parco divertimenti abbandonato e pieno di segreti. Un omaggio ai classici Crow Country è un omaggio ai titoli che hanno segnato un’epoca nel mondo del gaming. Dalle grafiche isometriche ai menu di gioco, ogni dettaglio richiama quei giochi iconici che hanno catturato l’immaginazione dei giocatori negli anni ’90. Tuttavia, questo gioco non è solo nostalgia; è anche un’avventura nuova e coinvolgente che porterà i giocatori in ...
