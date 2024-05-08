Con Google Pixel 8a arriva una funzione che farà impazzire i disturbatori e call center

- Pixel 8A - ecco il nuovo smartphone di Google che è quasi diventato un Pro
Svelato l’ultimo telefonino di Mountain View, che per caratteristiche tecniche e funzionalità smart sconfina ormai nel territorio dei fratelli maggiori. Arriva in Italia con il Pixel Tablet, accompagnato da un paio di interessanti opzioni di permuta ...
- Google I/O 2024 - cosa aspettarsi tra nuovi Pixel - Android 15 e AI
L'annuale conferenza di Big G dedicata agli sviluppatori è alla porte: ecco le principali novità che dovrebbero essere presentate all'evento
- Google Pixel 8a e Pixel Tablet : sono ufficiali in Italia
Google Pixel 8a e Pixel Tablet ufficiali in Italia, ecco le caratteristiche, le funzioni AI e i prezzi dei nuovi smartphone e Tablet di Google Google ha finalmente svelato i suoi nuovi dispositivi: il Pixel 8a e il Pixel Tablet. Entrambi i ...
India finally gets Google Wallet for Android, but there’s a catch - India finally gets google Wallet for Android, but there’s a catch - Access boarding passes: Travelers can save and access their mobile boarding passes on the google Wallet app. google pixel device users can even add their boarding pass by taking a screenshot and ...
Nuovi Google Pixel 8a in preordine su Amazon: che MERAVIGLIA - Nuovi google pixel 8a in preordine su Amazon: che MERAVIGLIA - Disponibili con spedizioni dal 14 maggio, i nuovi spettacolari google pixel 8a sono in preordine su Amazon in questo momento. Scegli quello che preferisci, decidendo il colore che più ti piace, e comp ...
Google is finally selling the Pixel Tablet without a dock - google is finally selling the pixel Tablet without a dock - google's next midrange phone, the pixel 8a, is available for preorder right now. It looks impressive: for $500, it offers the same Tensor G3 chipset as the pixel 8 and 8 Pro, a 120Hz display, and ...