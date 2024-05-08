Fonte : sport.quotidiano di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Club condizionati nelle scelte. Like o non like. Decidono i tifosi (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Le squadre appartengono ai tifosi, recita un vecchio adagio del calcio fondato su un incontestabile dato di realtà: senza la passione condivisa da tanti, senza un sostegno costante che diventa anche economico tra diritti tv, merchandising e biglietti, ogni società poggerebbe le proprie fondamenta – solo e freddamente – sulle disponibilità momentanee del patron di turno. Ma fino a che punto chi si vota anima e corpo al Club del cuore ha diritto di deciderne le sorti, indirizzando di forza le scelte del Club in fatto di uomini? La nomina di figure apicali non spetterebbe a chi ha la responsabilità di progettare il futuro di un team? La recente alzata di scudi social del popolo rossonero contro l’arrivo di Lopetegui ripropone l’interrogativo. Non sempre le sensazioni ’di pancia’ hanno il potere di vedere lontano. Lo ...
