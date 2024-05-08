Fonte : romadailynews di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Cina-Laos | Panda Train parte da Guiyang 1

Cina Laos

Cina-Laos: “Panda Train” parte da Guiyang (1) (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Guiyang, 08 mag – (Xinhua) – Oggi e’ partito da Guiyang un treno turistico, decorato con immagini, dipinti e mascotte dei Panda e denominato “Panda Train”, che collega Guiyang, Xishuangbanna e il Laos. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
