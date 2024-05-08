Fonte : 361magazine di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Bumbu No Fake Nights: il tour dedicato agli appassionati di rum e hip-hop arriva a Maggio in Italia (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Al via le “Bumbu No Fake Nights”, il tour del brand di rum delle Barbados da Maggio arriva in tutte le discoteche d’Italia Bumba è pronto a far vivere a tutti gli appassionati di Rum, Hip Hop e nightlifeun’experience indimenticabile con le “Bumbu No Fake Nights”, una serie di eventi esclusivi promossi dal prestigioso brand di Rum delle Barbados. Attraverso 10 date previste nei locali più hot d’Italia, Bumbu si impegna a replicare l’atmosfera magica del launch party (avvenuto lo scorso novembre a porte chiuse per media e personaggi del mondo della musica e della moda), facendo vivere a tutti un’esperienza unica nel club. I party firmati “Bumbu No ...
