Baby Reindeer | Fiona Harvey - la vera Martha - sarà intervistata da Piers Morgan e vuole fare causa a Netflix

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey, la "vera Martha", sarà intervistata da Piers Morgan e vuole fare causa a Netflix (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) L'identità di Martha nella vita reale è stata svelata e Fiona Harvey sarà intervistata da Piers Morgan per parlare di Baby Reindeer e della sua intenzione di fare causa a Netflix e Richard Gadd. Fiona Harvey ha rivelato di essere la fonte di ispirazione per il personaggio di Martha nella serie Baby Reindeer, rivelando che ha intenzione di fare causa a Netflix. La donna, che ha 58 anni ed è un avvocato, sostiene che Richard Gadd abbia offerto una rappresentazione sopra le righe di lei e mentito, non essendo mai stata in prigione. Le accuse della ...
