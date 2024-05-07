Fonte : zonawrestling di martedì 7 maggio 2024

WWE | Mike Rome tornerà a NXT - Alicia Taylor passa a SmackDown

WWE: Mike Rome tornerà a NXT, Alicia Taylor passa a SmackDown (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il Draft 2024 si è concluso a RAW la scorsa settimana, ma gli effetti dello stesso sono diventati ufficiali solamente stanotte. Sebbene siano state poche le superstar a ‘cambiare casacca’, il Draft ha portato piccole rivoluzioni all’interno del roster: molte sono state le superstar che hanno ricevuto la promozione da NXT al main roster, come ad esempio Blair Davenport e Ilja Dragunov. I cambiamenti, però, non riguardano solamente le superstar ma anche i ring announcer. Come annunciato da poco, Mike Rome tornerà a svolgere il ruolo di ring announcer in quel di NXT, mentre Alicia Taylor passerà a SmackDown. Il cambio della guardia tra gli annunciatori era stato già confermato nelle scorse ore, ma Corey Brennan di Fightful ha confermato che le modifiche diventeranno effettive già ...
