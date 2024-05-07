- WWE : Dominik Mysterio e Liv Morgan sempre più vicini
Due settimane fa abbiamo assistito allo sfortunato annuncio di uno stop forzato per infortunio di Rhea Ripley. A comunicarcelo è stata proprio la campionessa mondiale della divisione femminile durante una puntata di Raw, rendendo anche ...
- WWE : Dominik Mysterio tradirà Rhea Ripley con Liv Morgan dopo WrestleMania 40?
Con l’avvicinarsi di WrestleMania XL, non sembra che tutto vada bene tra Rhea Ripley e Dominik Mysterio. I due hanno avuto una piccola tensione nella puntata di Raw di ieri sera, che potrebbe portare a qualcosa di grosso. Mami viene acclamata ...
WWE: Liv Morgan e Dominik Mysterio sempre più vicini Un particolare che forse non avete notato lo fa pensare - Liv Morgan è nel pieno del suo Revenge Tour e nell'ultima puntata di Raw ha ottenuto un'opportunità per il Women's World Championship di Becky Lynch con la sfida che si terrà in Arabia Saudita a King
R-Truth Tries To Set Up Title Match Against UConn, Carlito Speaks With Judgment Day | Raw Fight Size - R-Truth Tries To Set Up Title Match Against UConn, Carlito Speaks With Judgment Day | Raw Fight Size - WWE then announced that Zayn would defend the title against both men at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. - Kofi Kingston said that Xavier Woods was unable to compete due to injury. - The Judgment Day ...