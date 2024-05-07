WWE | Anche a Smackdown diversi match di King & Queen of the Ring Tournament non saranno trasmessi?

- WWE : Gunther distrugge Sheamus nel King of the Ring in un match che sfora i tempi previsti
Durante l’edizione di questa settimana di Monday Night RAW, il Generale del Ring Gunther, accompagnato dal suo compagno dell’Imperium Ludwig Kaiser, ha affrontato Sheamus. La posta in gioco era alta, poiché questa intensa prova di forza ha ...
- WWE : Annunciati 8 match tra King & Queen of the Ring - Raw completamente dedicato ai due tornei!
Durante la diretta di Backlash France, la WWE ha annunciato otto match dedicati al First Round dei King & Queen of the Ring Tournament. Una prima parte, visto che altri match si svolgeranno a Smackdown, venerdì prossimo. Ed alcuni ...
- WWE : Annunciati 8 match tra King & Queen of the Ring per Raw - svelata la metà dei partecipanti
Durante la diretta di Backlash France, la WWE ha annunciato otto match dedicati al First Round dei King & Queen of the Ring Tournament. Una prima parte, visto che altri match si svolgeranno a Smackdown, venerdì prossimo. Ed alcuni ...
WWE: Non solo GUNTHER, tutti i vincitori e le vincitrici del First Round di KOTR e QOTR! Due match rinviati al weekend - WWE: Non solo GUNTHER, tutti i vincitori e le vincitrici del First Round di KOTR e QOTR! Due match rinviati al weekend - Non solo GUNTHER, vincitore di un grandissimo main event contro Sheamus che ha addirittura sforato le tre ore di Raw. Si sono svolti, infatti, diversi incontri dedicati al First Round match di king & ...
U21s drawn against Chelsea in PL2 quarter-final - U21s drawn against Chelsea in PL2 quarter-final - Our under-21s have been drawn at home to Chelsea in the Premier League 2 Division One play-offs quarter-finals ...
Ilja Dragunov Triumphs in Initial Round of WWE’s King of the Ring on RAW 5/6 - Ilja Dragunov Triumphs in Initial Round of WWE’s king of the Ring on RAW 5/6 - The recent episode of WWE’s Monday Night RAW saw the rise of a new competitor in the king of the Ring tournament, as Ilja Dragunov made his highly anticipated debut on the prime roster. After his ...