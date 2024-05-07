Fonte : zonawrestling di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

VIDEO | I fan applaudono Sheamus dopo la fine di Raw

VIDEO: I fan applaudono Sheamus dopo la fine di Raw (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw, nel main event della serata, GUNTHER e Sheamus si sono affrontati nel Round 1 del King Of The Ring Tournament. Il match è stato intenso e ha appassionato i fan presenti ad Hartford, Connecticut, ed il WWE Universe in generale. A spuntarla, alla fine, è stato il Ring General al termine di un incontro che è anche durato più del previsto. Applausi per il Celtic Warrior GUNTHER e Sheamus hanno dato vita ad un match che ha appassionato i fan. Durante il match si sono potuti sentire i cori “This is awesome”, match che è stato combatto fino alla fine. Il Celtic Warrior ha provato ad avere la meglio sull’avversario, ma poi ha dovuto cedere per sottomissione. dopo la fine dell’incontro, a telecamere già spese, i fan presenti nell’arena hanno ...
