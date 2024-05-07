- VIDEO : Sheamus si allena in palestra e lancia un messaggio a chi lo ha criticato
Sheamus è tornato in azione nel corso dell’episodio di Raw di lunedì scorso dopo molti mesi di assenza per infortunio. A far discutere, però, è stata soprattutto la sua forma fisica che parsa non ancora al top. Insomma Sheamus è tornato con ...
VIDEO: I fan applaudono Sheamus dopo la fine di Raw - video: I fan applaudono sheamus dopo la fine di Raw - Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw, nel main event della serata, GUNTHER e sheamus si sono affrontati nel Round 1 del King Of The Ring Tournament. Il match è stato intenso e ha appassionato i fan ...
WWE Raw video highlights: Gunther vs. Sheamus, Dragunov vs. Ricochet, more - WWE Raw video highlights: Gunther vs. sheamus, Dragunov vs. Ricochet, more - sheamus shared a photo of his beat-up chest after the match ... More coverage from last night -- WWE Raw video highlights -- Damian Priest apologizes to Judgment Day for losing his cool at Backlash ...
Gunther vs. Sheamus King of the Ring Tournament Match ends in tap out on Raw | WWE on FOX - Gunther vs. sheamus King of the Ring Tournament Match ends in tap out on Raw | WWE on FOX - sheamus and Gunther went one-on-one in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament on Monday Night Raw, an epic rematch from WWE Clash at the Castle.