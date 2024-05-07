Uma Thurman - ecco come era vestita al Met Gala 2024 | una collana di farfalle FOTO

Da Zendaya a Shakira, i look più stravaganti al Met Gala - Da Zendaya a Shakira, i look più stravaganti al Met gala - La cantante americana Lana Del Rey è arrivata al Met gala con un abito avvolto nei rami. Look floreale anche per Uma thurman e Zendaya. Chris Hemsworth, uno dei quattro co-presentatori della serata, ...
Katy Perry Suggests Her Mom Was Fooled By An AI Picture Of Her At The Met Gala - Katy Perry Suggests Her Mom Was Fooled By An AI Picture Of Her At The Met gala - Katy Perry appeared to share a text message from her Mom, in which she commented on her Met gala dress. Perry did not attend the Met gala.
Uma Thurman commette un errore clamoroso sul red carpet del Met Gala 2024 e tutti sottolineano la stessa cosa: “Che delusione” - Uma thurman commette un errore clamoroso sul red carpet del Met gala 2024 e tutti sottolineano la stessa cosa: “Che delusione” - Un'enorme occasione mancata per la grande Uma thurman che, sul tappeto rosso del Met gala 2024, sfoggia un look piuttosto deludente ...