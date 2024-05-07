Uma Thurman - ecco come era vestita al Met Gala 2024 | una collana di farfalle FOTO

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Anche Umaha partecipato al Met, a tema “I giardini del tempo” (l’ispirazione arriva da un racconto dello scrittore fantastico inglese J.G. Ballard) prendendo però una strada diversa, ed evitando omaggi floreali più o meno articolati; il look dell’attrice preferita di Tarantino, infatti, ruota attorno a un insetto, per la precisione una farfalla, la Glaucopsyche xerces, specie nordamericana del 19esimo secolo, ora estinta a causa della massiccia urbanizzazione. In collaborazione con la designer Tory Burch,ha sfoggiato un abito pervinca iridescente realizzato in taffettà e decorato con3D in una gamma di viola e blu, con il corpino arricciato e le pieghe che sporgono dai fianchi creando una cascata di taffetà. Queste le parole di Burch a Vogue per descrivere l’opera: ...

Da Zendaya a Shakira, i look più stravaganti al Met Gala - Da Zendaya a Shakira, i look più stravaganti al Met gala - La cantante americana Lana Del Rey è arrivata al Met gala con un abito avvolto nei rami. Look floreale anche per Uma thurman e Zendaya. Chris Hemsworth, uno dei quattro co-presentatori della serata, ...

Katy Perry Suggests Her Mom Was Fooled By An AI Picture Of Her At The Met Gala - Katy Perry Suggests Her Mom Was Fooled By An AI Picture Of Her At The Met gala - Katy Perry appeared to share a text message from her Mom, in which she commented on her Met gala dress. Perry did not attend the Met gala.

Uma Thurman commette un errore clamoroso sul red carpet del Met Gala 2024 e tutti sottolineano la stessa cosa: “Che delusione” - Uma thurman commette un errore clamoroso sul red carpet del Met gala 2024 e tutti sottolineano la stessa cosa: “Che delusione” - Un'enorme occasione mancata per la grande Uma thurman che, sul tappeto rosso del Met gala 2024, sfoggia un look piuttosto deludente ...