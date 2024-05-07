Fonte : movieplayer di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Superman | chi sta attaccando Metropolis nella foto diffusa da James Gunn?

Superman: chi sta attaccando Metropolis nella foto diffusa da James Gunn? (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Mentre David Corenswet indossa il costume di Superman, alle sue spalle una minaccia sta per abbattersi su Metropolis. Di cosa si tratta? Dopo l'eccitazione per la comparsa in rete della prima foto ufficiale di Superman, i fan più attenti si sono concentrati nei dettagli della foto pubblicata ieri da James Gunn via social media. Tra i quesiti che si rincorrono sul web, sono in molti a chiedersi chi sta attaccando Metropolis mentre il Superman di David Corenswet si infila gli stivali, preparandosi a entrare in azione. Alle spalle di Superman un'enorme vetrata si affaccia sui grattacieli di Metropolis illuminati, mentre il cielo plumbeo è solcato da una nuvola infuocata. Potrebbe trattarsi ...
James Gunn Shares First Look at David Corenswet's Superman - James Gunn Shares First Look at David Corenswet's superman - Revealed on Threads, Gunn told fans to "get ready" for the July 11, 2025 premiere date while fully revealing Corenswet's superman. The image shows him sitting in what's presumably a metropolis ...

First-look image for James Gunn's Superman movie reveals the superhero's new suit – and teases its potential villain - First-look image for James Gunn's superman movie reveals the superhero's new suit – and teases its potential villain - One thing that DC fans can seemingly agree on, though, is that superman 's first official image appears to tease the movie's primary villain. The giant, purple-pink lazer being first into the heart of ...

