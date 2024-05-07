James Gunn Shares First Look at David Corenswet's Superman - James Gunn Shares First Look at David Corenswet's superman - Revealed on Threads, Gunn told fans to "get ready" for the July 11, 2025 premiere date while fully revealing Corenswet's superman. The image shows him sitting in what's presumably a metropolis ...

First-look image for James Gunn's Superman movie reveals the superhero's new suit – and teases its potential villain - First-look image for James Gunn's superman movie reveals the superhero's new suit – and teases its potential villain - One thing that DC fans can seemingly agree on, though, is that superman 's first official image appears to tease the movie's primary villain. The giant, purple-pink lazer being first into the heart of ...

Superman: chi sta attaccando Metropolis nella foto diffusa da James Gunn - superman: chi sta attaccando metropolis nella foto diffusa da James Gunn - Mentre David Corenswet indossa il costume di superman, alle sue spalle una minaccia sta per abbattersi su metropolis. Di cosa si tratta