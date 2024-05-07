Fonte : sport.quotidiano di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Softball Serie A1 L'Ares Safety Macerata pareggia in Veneto

Softball Serie

Softball Serie A1. L’Ares Safety Macerata pareggia in Veneto (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) L’Ares Safety Macerata pareggia in casa della Thunders Castelfranco Veneto, posticipo domenicale dell’ottava giornata dell’A1 di Softball. Per le maceratesi si tratta di un altro passo avanti e adesso hanno raggiunto la sesta posizione. Gara 1 è stata una vittoria in rimonta delle venete (5-3) mentre nella seconda L’Ares Safety Macerata ha conquistato il successo vincendo 8-5 mettendo l’americana Regan Patricia Dias in pedana di lancio. La classifica. Mkf Bollate (13 vittorie – 1 sconfitta, .929); Inox Team Saronno (11-3, .786); Rheavendors Caronno (10-4, .714); Italposa Forlì (9-5, .643); Mia Office Blue Girls Pianoro (8-6, .571); Ares Safety Macerata (5-9, .357); Bertazzoni Collecchio (3-9, ...
