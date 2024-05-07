Seragon Completes Pre-Clinical Study of Aging Intervention Candidate SRN-901 (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: study seragon
Seragon Biosciences, Inc. today announced the completion of a pre-Clinical Study on its novel anti-Aging Candidate, SRN-901. This pivotal Study, conducted in mice, was undertaken to evaluate the impact of SRN-901 on Aging as well as various health markers. Results from the Study show that SRN-901 achieved one of the largest extensions of lifespan and healthspan to date in the treated population. Whole-genome transcriptome sequencing was performed on over 300 mice to assess the effects of SRN-901 at a molecular level. The results highlighted a significant increase in the expression of many genes associated with longevity and a notable reduction in the expression of genes linked to Aging. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
