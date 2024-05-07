Fonte : dilei di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Sarah Bonnici all’Eurovision 2024 - chi è la cantante di Malta

Sarah Bonnici

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dilei©

Sarah Bonnici all’Eurovision 2024, chi è la cantante di Malta (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Rappresentante di Malta per questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest, Sarah Bonnici è una cantante che ha sempre sognato di portare sul palco della competizione internazionale la sua voce e il suo talento. Quest’anno potrà farlo con Loop, il suo brano in gara. Scopriamo qualcosa in più su di lei. Chi è Sarah Bonnici Sarah Bonnici è una giovane cantante nata sull’isola di Gozo e cresciuta nel villaggio di Xeuchia, nell’arcipelago maltese. Figlia dell’imprenditore Marcel Bonnici, amministratore delegato della Torre Mercury e del ?amrun Spartans Football Club, Sarah ha studiato moltissimo, arrivando a ottenere un master in contabilità. La sua vera passione, però, è sempre stata la musica. Fin da ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei
Notizie su altre fonti: sarah bonnici

Eurovision 2024: il testo di “Loop” di Sarah Bonnici (Malta) - Eurovision 2024: il testo di “Loop” di sarah bonnici (Malta) - Scelta con il concorso di selezione nazionale, sarah bonnici rappresenta Malta all’ Eurovision 2024 di Malmö. Una responsabilità importante, in quanto la piccola isola mediterranea è ancora alla ...

Watch: Sarah Bonnici Shows Off Looks For Eurovision’s Turquoise Carpet In Malmö - Watch: sarah bonnici Shows Off Looks For Eurovision’s Turquoise Carpet In Malmö - Share this restaurant in Twitter Share this restaurant in Facebook Share this restaurant in WhatsApp Share this restaurant in Messenger Share this restaurant by email Malta’s sarah bonnici took to ...

All of the looks from the 2024 Turquoise Carpet - All of the looks from the 2024 Turquoise Carpet - On Sunday 5 May, the artists of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest walked the Turquoise Carpet at Malmö Live. You can now check out all of their looks from the event.

Video di Tendenza
Video Sarah Bonnici
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.