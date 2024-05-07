Fonte : impresaitaliana di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Primo Memorial Angelo Passariello - 1000 podisti uniti dallo stesso battito

Primo Memorial

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a impresaitaliana©

Primo Memorial Angelo Passariello, 1000 podisti uniti dallo stesso battito (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Si è tenuto Domenica 5 Maggio a Pomigliano d’Arco il «1º Memorial Angelo Passariello» Pomigliano d’Arco. ««La Famiglia Passariello-Palantra ringrazia con immenso affetto tutti coloro che hanno partecipato alla realizzazione del Memorial del nostro amato fratello Angelo». Si è tenuto Domenica 5 Maggio a Pomigliano d’Arco il «1º Memorial Angelo Passariello». Una gara podistica contornata da una ricca partecipazione di amici e podisti giunti da ogni parte della Campania ad onorare il compianto Angelo Passariello scomparso un anno fa a seguito di un male incurabile. Una domenica di festa, di commemorazione, di sport, di inclusione nel ricordo di un istrionico uomo, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su impresaitaliana
Notizie su altre fonti: memorial angelo

Track Honor Roll: The best times, distances and heights in West Texas in 2024 - Track Honor Roll: The best times, distances and heights in West Texas in 2024 - The Track Honor Roll is a compilation off all the best high school track and field marks so far this season. See who has the best marks in West Texas.

I Memorial Angelo Passariello - I memorial angelo Passariello - 1° memorial angelo Passariello, vincono Iannone e Palomba. La Kermesse ha ricordato la storia del podista presidente che non c’è più.

Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods' game and day he knew it was time to 'pass the baton' | D'Angelo - Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods' game and day he knew it was time to 'pass the baton' | D'angelo - Jack Nicklaus knew then who would be carrying that "baton," as it turned out, for about the next quarter century. Which is why that metaphorical handoff was to Tiger Woods.

Video di Tendenza
Video Primo Memorial
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.