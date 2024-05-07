Peterborough-Oxford United semifinale playoff - mercoledì 08 maggio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazion - quo -e, pronostici

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley FC: Reds have set-piece work to do but the biggest issues are in the mind - Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley FC: Reds have set-piece work to do but the biggest issues are in the mind - Barnsley have had some training-ground work to do to cut out the mistakes which cost them in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, but the biggest issue for interim coach Martin Devaney has been ...

Bolton Wanderers boss discipline warning for Barnsley clash - Bolton Wanderers boss discipline warning for Barnsley clash - Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt does not want his side to risk their play-off advantage by losing their discipline against Barnsley.

Preview: Peterborough United vs. Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups - Preview: Peterborough united vs. Oxford united - prediction, team news, lineups - Oxford united will travel to the Weston Homes Stadium for Wednesday's second leg clash with Peterborough united in the League One playoff semi-finals. The U's currently have a slender advantage after ...